Midlands first responders show their readiness in real-life demonstration

The strength of first responders was on display Wednesday with multiple agencies teamed up for demonstrations to show what happens in emergency situations.

In a combined effort with Columbia Fire Department and Palmetto Health Physicians, the demonstration showed the resident physicians and ER workers in the process of extracting crash victims from mangled cars.

This training collaboration consisted of several extrication scenarios to show ER Physicians what occurs during an extrication.

In turn, the doctors will make recommendations on best practices with patient care during an extrication.

