Midlands first responders show their readiness in real-life demonstration

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.More >>
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.More >>
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.More >>
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
A showing of Valentine’s Day love with a side of entrepreneurial prowess – that’s how you could describe Anna Grace Boney’s take on her Youth Corps assignment.More >>
A showing of Valentine’s Day love with a side of entrepreneurial prowess – that’s how you could describe Anna Grace Boney’s take on her Youth Corps assignment.More >>
A national GoFundMe campaign for victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has raised nearly half-a-million dollars in one day.More >>
A national GoFundMe campaign for victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has raised nearly half-a-million dollars in one day.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>