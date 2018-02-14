Dutch Fork to open football season in Charlotte

Tom Knotts and the defending Class 5-A champion Dutch Fork Silver Foxes will head to the Tar Heel State to open the 2018 season.

The Silver Foxes are just one of four teams slated to play in the Sixth Annual Charlotte Kickoff Night at Memorial Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

“It’s iconic,” said Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts. “My buddies used to sit in the end zone there and watch the game and you’ve got the skyline. It’s just a great setting.”

Dutch Fork will take on Mallard Creek in the final game of the night. Combined, the two teams have won 51 of 56 games in the last two seasons and six state championships since 2009.

“Coach (Mike Palmieri) does a great job,” Knotts said. “He and his staff do a great job. You can tell football is very important to them. They have lots of athletes and lots of linemen. We’ve got our share. We’re probably a little bit thinner than what they are. We just don’t quite have the numbers that they do, but my first 22 players will be able to compete with them and I think it’ll be one of the better games of the year.”

The game will take place at 8 p.m. on August 18.

