USC names Wynn new director of football operations

The South Carolina Gamecocks have hired George Wynn as their new director of football operations.

Wynn previously worked at the University of Florida from 2011 to 2017. During his time there, he spent time working with Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. Wynn has also worked at Texas and Arizona State in similar roles.

“I’m excited to be able to fill his position by adding George Wynn to our staff,” continued Muschamp. “Having worked with George previously, I know he will be a tremendous asset for our program moving forward.”

Like Muschamp, Wynn is a Georgia alum who played for the Bulldogs during his stint in Athens. He now replaces Robbie Liles, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of athletics.

Wynn will oversee the logistics relating to spring, preseason, and postseason practices. He will also serve as the liaison to the compliance office and other athletics and university departments. Plus, Wynn will organize the football team’s travel arrangements and manage the football budget.

