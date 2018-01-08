Man arrested after Sumter officers save 16-year-old who overdosed on heroin

A man was arrested on Friday after reportedly giving heroin to a minor in Sumter County.

According to Sumter County Sheriff's office, 38-year-old Frederick Brown, of Gable, gave the narcotic to a 16-year-old on Nov. 25, 2017.

While officers were on Broad Street in regards to a different incident, a black Chevy Camaro pulled into the parking lot. Brown jumped out of the car screaming "Help me, I have someone that overdosed."

Brown pulled the juvenile victim out of the passenger side door as police rushed to assist. The victim was unresponsive but still had a pulse, deputies say.

Law enforcement gave the victim two doses of Narcan and stayed with her until she regained consciousness. The victim stated that she had taken heroin.

According to the police report, Brown stated that he was at the McDonald's on Peach Orchard Road and Highway 378 when the victim asked him for a ride home.

He claims that shortly after the victim got into his car, she became unconscious and unresponsive. Brown stated that he was on the way to the hospital when he saw law enforcement and pulled over for help.

EMS arrived and the victim was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Brown faces $100,000 in charges and is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.