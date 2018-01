Former Gamecock quarterback Perry Orth dropped by the WIS studios on Friday afternoon. (Source: WIS)

Orth was a starter in the first season of the Coach Will Muschamp era. Today, he shared his thoughts on the recent promotion of Bryan McClendon to Offensive Coordinator, and the hiring of quarterbacks coach Dan Werner.

Plus, Orth discussed his upcoming QB1 Athletics camp this weekend. It takes place at Heathwood Hall on Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday (Noon-3 p.m.). It’s free for kids of all ages from elementary thru high school! Learn the game from a former GAMECOCK QB!

