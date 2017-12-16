Explosive device from WWII found in Northeast Columbia neighborhood

Explosive device from WWII found in Northeast Columbia neighborh - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An explosive device from World War II was found in a neighborhood in the Northeast Columbia area.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the device was found in the Summit neighborhood on Barony Place Drive.

The device was an inert World War II training round.   

Deputies said the device was not a danger to anyone. 

