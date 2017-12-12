One person displaced after large house fire in Midlands

An overnight fire has displaced one person just off Trenholm Road in Richland County.

The Columbia Fire Department says they responded to the 1300 block of Adger Street around 3:30 a.m. and found a residence there ablaze.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames, but damages to the home were "significant," according to CFD.

The fire is now under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshals.

