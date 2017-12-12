One person displaced after large house fire in Midlands

Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.More >>
The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.More >>
A Columbia man is now wanted in connection with the gruesome stabbing death of a man whose body was found sitting in a chair in Orangeburg County.More >>
Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened on Greystone Boulevard overnight.More >>
Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.More >>
A 40-year-old has been identified as the victim in a fatal hit-and-run in Winnsboro early Tuesday morning.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation report a car fire on Interstate 26 is causing the roadway to be blocked. According to DOT, that car fire is in the westbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 128. No word on any injuries. A viewer captured footage of emergency officials responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/Rys7TcDQJe — Randy Branham (@Randysuperman) December 12, 2017 Avoid the area if you can. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reservedMore >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
