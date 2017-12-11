UPDATE: Space heater caused house fire on Ridgewood Ave.

Columbia fire crews quelled a house fire in the 3800 block of Ridgewood Avenue.

Fire officials say no one is inside the home at the time of the fire, but three residents left the home returned to the house in flames.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire was caused when a drop cord connected to a space heater overheated and caught flame.

The home was 50 percent involved when crews arrived at the scene.

#TheCFD on scene 3800blk of Ridgewood Ave working residential structure fire with reports of heavy fire/smoke upon arrival #scnews pic.twitter.com/wfKHMVlKNA — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 11, 2017

The Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced from their home.

Chief Jenkins said when using a space heater, it's best to plug the appliance directly into the fall. Space heaters pull a lot of currents and, when used with an extension cord, can overheat the cord and cause fires.

