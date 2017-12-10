Deputies investigating shooting in Northeast Columbia that injured one

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Northeast area of Columbia early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a business located at 2616 Clemson Road just before 2 a.m.

We are told some patrons got into a verbal argument outside the business that drew a crowd. After the crowd dispersed following the argument, an unknown car then pulled up and fired multiple shots sending everyone to flee from the area.

Deputies were then informed of a victim that was admitted to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was uncooperative with officials and did not wish to press charges.

Although no other injuries have been reported from the shooting, four vehicles at the scene of the were shot multiple times.

Deputies are now asking anyone who may have any information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

