Brian Smith no longer head football coach at Blythewood

Richland School District 2 spokesperson Libby Roof says Brian Smith will no longer be the head coach of the Blythewood Bengals football team.

Smith, who was the head coach for just one season, will remain a teacher at the school. The Bengals finished the 2017 season with a 3-7 record.

In a statement to WIS, Principal Dr. Brenda Hafner said:

Blythewood High School would like to thank Coach Smith for serving as the head football coach for the 2017-2018 season. At the end of the season, BHS Athletic Director Barry Mizzell and I spent a great deal of time analyzing the needs of our program. We believe it is in the best interest for all to make a change in the head coaching position at this time. Coach Smith has our deepest appreciation for his work with our student-athletes.

