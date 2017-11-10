UPDATE: Claflin student killed in off-campus shooting, gunman ID'd; alleged shooter was roommate

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Andre Sanders, Jr., of Savannah, who was also a Claflin University student. He's been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Law enforcement agencies in Orangeburg are investigating an off-campus shooting that left one student dead on Friday, and both men have been identified.

Officials say they are working the scene near the Campus Corner, an apartment complex and that the shooter is already in custody in what police are calling an "isolated event."

According to The Orangeburg Times and Democrat, a Claflin University student was shot and killed and another student is in custody and is being interviewed by law enforcement.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Andre Sanders, Jr., of Savannah, who was also a Claflin University student. He's been charged with involuntary manslaughter. His bond hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Claflin University released a statement, identifying the deceased student as Dravious Terry, of Greenville. Their statement says:

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Dravious Terry, a senior business major from Greenville, S. C. Mr. Terry suffered a gunshot wound this morning at Campus Corner, a privately-owned apartment complex off Chestnut Street near the campus. His alleged assailant shared a room with Mr. Terry at the complex and has been arrested. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by Claflin University’s Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff Department. The University’s Counseling Service in Corson Hall is available to assist students as well the Office of the Chaplain in the James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel. We invite your thoughts and prayers for the Terry family during this difficult time.

More on this story as it develops.

