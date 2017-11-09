Garbage truck crash blocking road on Forest Drive

An accident involving a Waste Management truck is blocking the road for drivers heading down Forest Drive and Trenholm Road on Thursday morning.

It appears the truck had a dumpster on top of it, which caught on to some utility lines as the truck attempted to turn right onto Forest Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials initially said there were injuries, but now no injuries are being reported.

Instead, members of the Columbia Fire Department's HAZMAT team is on scene due to a hydraulic fluid leak.

