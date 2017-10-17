Gamecocks' running back Dowdle reports successful surgery

For the third time this season, a South Carolina football player has needed surgery to repair a broken fibula. Running back Rico Dowdle posted to his Instagram account that his surgery, which was on Tuesday morning, was a success.

Dowdle suffered the injury in the first half against Tennessee. Prior to his injury, he rushed four times for 19 yards in the eventual 15-9 win over the Volunteers. Dowdle, who is likely out for the season, had 60 carries for 206 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight catches for 96 yards and a score.

Sophomores Ty'Son Williams and A.J. Turner shouldered the bulk of the load in Dowdle's absence last week. Sophomore Mon Denson also came in to spell the other two backs. It was one of the best rushing days for the Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2), which netted 194 yards on the ground.

Joining Dowdle on the injured list with a broken fibula are wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end K.C. Crosby.

South Carolina has a bye this week and returns to action on October 28 against Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

