Pair of Midlands football standouts named SC Mr. Football finalists

Two Midlands high school stars are among the five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award.

Newberry senior running back Amir Abrams and Spring Valley senior linebacker Channing Tindall will have the chance to take home the prestigious award on Saturday, December 9 at halftime of this year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

“We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of South Carolina in a very positive way,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association.

Fort Dorchester quarterback and South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner, Spartanburg High and South Carolina commit Connor Shugart, and Chapman quarterback Colton Bailey are also vying for the award.

Abrams reached a career milestone last week. His five touchdowns against Broome gave Abrams a total of 80 touchdowns for his career. Newberry will travel to Clinton on Friday.

Tindall has been selected to play in this year’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He’s helped the Vikings win seven straight games thus far. Spring Valley will take on River Bluff on Friday.

