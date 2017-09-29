Midlands football star ready to shine with new gear

Paxton Brooks will punt for the University of Tennessee next year. (Source: WIS)

A Midlands high school football star is getting ready to play at the next level.

What better way to do that than with a new Under Armour jersey?

Airport High school senior Paxton Brooks received the new gear during a pep rally.

Paxton, a University of Tennessee commit, is the number two punter in the nation and will kick in the Under Armor All-America game in January.

"It's really exciting to be apart of this ceremony and honor to be able to do it in front of my school and my classmates is really an honor for me," Paxton said.

Paxton is graduating in December and was recently named Lexington District 2 student of the year. He says he began kicking in 8th grade.

