WOO! Ric Flair recovering, set for physical therapy after surgery

Ric Flair, pictured here at a WrestleMania 30 press conference, is in critical condition. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In news that should raise the spirits of professional wrestling fans higher than when Mick Foley became the WWE Champion in 1999, former 16-time heavyweight champion Ric Flair is recovering after a life-threatening medical issue.

Flair's fiancee, Wendy Barlow, said on her private Facebook page that Flair is "doing very well for a man who has been through so much," according to WWE.com.

“He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think," the report said.

In an update on his verified Twitter account, the Nature Boy also tweeted out greetings.

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! ?? pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017

Flair was hospitalized Aug. 11 with "severe abdominal pain."

The former champion went through surgery days later.

