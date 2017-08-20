Eclipse weekend causes crowded streets in historic Newberry

Hundreds of people have been hitting the streets of Newberry to experience Eclipse Weekend. (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

Owners of several shops in the historic downtown opted to open their doors Saturday and Sunday to take advantage of the added foot traffic.

Eclipse viewing parties are also planned at several locations in the county on Monday, including the football field at Newberry College, the Whitmire Public Library, and Enoree River Winery.

Many visitors said they opted to go to Newberry County for the eclipse to avoid the expected heavy traffic in major cities like Charleston and Columbia.

“I’ve been checking out the signage that is related to the eclipse and taking pictures of that and then I think we’re gonna try to check out some of the local stores and the artwork that’s around,” said Windy Boyd, who is visiting the area from North Carolina with a friend.

