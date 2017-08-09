Deputies looking for person who robbed Northeast Richland Co. Zaxby's (VIDEO)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department hopes the release of video of a robbery at a Zaxby's in the northeast part of the county last month will help catch the person responsible.

Video from the July 16 incident shows a masked and hooded robber point a gun at two employees in the back portion of the restaurant. One of the employees places a large amount of bills from a desk and a register drawer into a bag and the robber leaves.

The restaurant is located at 9840 Two Notch Road between Polo Road and N. Brickyard Road.

No other information was released by the sheriff's department.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

