Violent armed robbery in Midlands strip club caught on camera

Richland County sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video of a violent armed robbery at a bar in June.

The robbery occurred on June 24 at Thee Whiskey Tavern on Zimalcrest Drive. Deputies say two people entered the bar, flashed a handgun, and demanded money from the safe.

During the robbery, an employee was struck in the face with a handgun, suffering minor cuts and bruises.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance camera.

If you have any information that could lead to arrest of the two people wanted here, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

