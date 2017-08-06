U.S. Marshals capture international fugitive in Fairfield County

Hainsley DaCosta Browne, aka “Barbados” was arrested without incident with the assistance of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: U.S. Marshals Service)

An international fugitive with a lengthy criminal history was arrested in Fairfield County, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hainsley DaCosta Browne, aka “Barbados” was arrested without incident with the assistance of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges in both South Carolina and Barbados.

In Barbados, Browne’s wanted for operating an identity fraud phone scam ring. He allegedly would call elderly individuals and have them pay him money by convincing them he was a family member in need.It is estimated he defrauded elderly victims of $130,000.

Officials say Browne fled Barbados to escape the Diplomatic Security Service and the Royal Barbados Police Force. It was discovered by the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service that he may have moved to South Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service discovered Browne assumed the name Ronald Oscar Browne and was attempting to defraud the elderly community in South Carolina as he did in Barbados.

After Browne’s photo and description were sent to Crimestoppers, tips began to flood in giving law enforcement the information needed to finally catch him.

“Individuals who prey on the elderly are devious. This international case has shown no matter where fugitives attempt to hide, law enforcement partnerships across the globe will always prevail,” Kelvin Washington, U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina said.

Browne will be seen in a U.S. District Court in Columbia prior to his deportation to Barbados where he will stand trial for his charges.

Browne has a lengthy criminal history in Barbados to include rape, assault, and theft.

