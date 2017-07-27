SC football coaches unite for annual charity event

WIS News 10 Sports Director Rick Henry interviews Fisher DeBerry at his foundation's Coaches for Charity event Wednesday night (Source: Rick Henry via Twitter)

Some of top college football coaches in the Palmetto State united for charity Wednesday night in Greenville.

It was the 8th annual South Carolina Coaches for Charity event hosted by the Fisher DeBerry Foundation.

Fisher Deberry is a Cheraw native who had a long run as the Air Force Academy coach.

WIS news 10's Sports Director Rick Henry was the emcee.

Looking forward to Being the MC tonight for Coaches for Charity for the 8th year. #Gamecocks #Clemson @SCStateAthletic pic.twitter.com/uOIdkpDUWo — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) July 26, 2017

Clemson's Dabo Swinney, SC State's Buddy Pough and other college head coaches from the state attended. Gamecocks Head Coach Will Muschamp was not able to attend.

Plenty of great items were auctioned off. The purpose is to raise money for the foundation and for the favorite charities of all the coaches.

DeBerry said he appreciates the support from the coaches.

"It really just blows me away," he said. "As long as we keep having the success we're having and fun we're having and difference we're making. As long as we have these coaches we're going to continue to do it."

