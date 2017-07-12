BLOG: A little College Football Playoff expansion could be good for the game

It wasn't that long ago when the powers that be decided to tweak the system that decides a national champion in college football.

One of America's favorite sports went from having a computer decide who plays for the coveted crystal football to having a committee determine the best four teams to vie for the CFP trophy.

At first glance, it was a good idea. More teams would have a chance to compete for a national title and there'd be no gripes about how teams schedule to set themselves up for success and a shot at being the kings of college football.

Three years later, disdain regarding how the best four teams are chosen has surfaced each of the last two years and a cry for change has grown louder slowly but surely over time.

Just ask Penn State.

The Nittany Lions had a strong second-half surge last season, won the Big Ten title, and the committee still left James Franklin's team out of the top four.

Teams who finish in the fifth and sixth spots in the rankings will always believe they should've had an opportunity to play for the title whether they say it publicly or not. However, seeing the College Football Playoff's field of four expand won't be happening anytime soon.

"Why monkey with a good thing?" Said Bill Hancock, executive director of college football. "Four also lets us keep the Bowl experience for the athletes, for thousands of athletes across the whole spectrum of college football. And four keeps our sport within the framework of higher education."

Hancock makes valid points, but there's nothing that says than an expansion to eight teams wouldn't provide the same experience for four more teams. Even if this proposed "CFP quarterfinal" didn't use bowls to make the games more meaningful. Simply giving a program the chance to be in the title hunt would help replace that feeling.

Hancock told reporters that the board is still locked into a 12-year contract that says only four teams can compete in the CFP. However, fans near and far are intrigued by the idea of having an eight-team field.

Nine years is a long time to wait for this contract to expire and there's no guarantee that expansion will come even after the current contract is up. However, an expansion wouldn't damage the college football product.

If the board needs any idea on how well it could work, they need to look no further than college basketball.

Granted, there's no way to have 64 college football teams play for the national title, but college basketball saw a tremendous increase in interest.

And that interest ultimately equaled revenue.

Not that college football needs to generate more money, but it's something the board probably believes wouldn't hurt.

