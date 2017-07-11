BCBS employees donate nearly 51,000 meals to Harvest Hope

Thanks to the generosity of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina employees, Harvest Hope Food Bank can provide 51,000 meals to people in need.

The donation of $7,000 and 50,000 pounds of food was presented at Harvest Hope's food pantry on Shop Road Tuesday.

Harvest Hope currently serves about 38,000 people per week. The food bank also plans to expand its service to its 20-county region by adding a self-contained mobile store.

Since 2005, BlueCross employees have provided 436,000 meals. In 2017, they've donated 50,900 meals so far.

