BCBS employees donate nearly 51,000 meals to Harvest Hope - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

BCBS employees donate nearly 51,000 meals to Harvest Hope

Source: WIS Source: WIS
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Thanks to the generosity of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina employees, Harvest Hope Food Bank can provide 51,000 meals to people in need.

The donation of $7,000 and 50,000 pounds of food was presented at Harvest Hope's food pantry on Shop Road Tuesday.

Harvest Hope currently serves about 38,000 people per week. The food bank also plans to expand its service to its 20-county region by adding a self-contained mobile store.

Since 2005, BlueCross employees have provided 436,000 meals. In 2017, they've donated 50,900 meals so far.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:12 AM EDT2017-07-11 15:12:17 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

  • 16 dead in Marine KC-130 crash in Mississippi

    16 dead in Marine KC-130 crash in Mississippi

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-07-11 13:48:19 GMT
    (SOURCE: WLBT)(SOURCE: WLBT)

    Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

    More >>

    Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

    More >>

  • AL woman starts human chain to save drowning family in PCB

    AL woman starts human chain to save drowning family in PCB

    Monday, July 10 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-07-11 03:20:16 GMT
    The human chain that saved a family stuck in a riptide. (Source: Jessica Simmons' Facebook)The human chain that saved a family stuck in a riptide. (Source: Jessica Simmons' Facebook)

    It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.  

    More >>

    It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly