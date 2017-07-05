American Red Cross sounding the alarm over 'critical need'

A critical blood shortage across the U.S. is prompting American Red Cross officials to sound the alarm.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” Nick Gehrig, communications director for Red Cross Blood Services, said.

According to the Red Cross, blood donations have fallen short over the past two months. Nationwide, there have been 61,000 fewer donations. In South Carolina alone, there have been more than 560 fewer donations in the past two months.

Here’s the significance: every two seconds in the U.S., blood and platelets are desperately needed to respond to accident and burn victim emergencies, heart surgeries and organ transplant procedures, as well as patients receiving cancer treatments.

That means the Red Cross needs to collect 14,000 blood donations every day.

We are speaking with a trauma physician at Palmetto Health Richland about the importance of blood donations during traumatic emergencies, as well as taking a look at the blood bank inside the hospital to see just how desperately those donations are needed.

