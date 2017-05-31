Fry joins Richland Northeast as assistant coach

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- South Carolina's all-time scoring leader will continue a life of football. However, he'll be on the sidelines instead of lining up for a kick.

It was announced on Wednesday evening Elliott Fry will join Richland Northeast's football staff as the kicking coach/co-special teams coordinator. The high school's football account broke the news with a Spurs Up of its own.

Fry is the Gamecocks' all-time leading scorer with 359 points. He made 66-of-88 field goals (75 percent) and 161-of-162 (99.3 percent) of his PATs in his four-year collegiate career.

Kicking by year:

2013 – 15-of-18 FGs / 54-for-55 PATs

2014 – 18-of-25 FGs / 51-for-51 PATs

2015 – 20-of-28 FGs / 25-for-25 PATs

2016 – 13-for-17 FGs / 31-for-31 PATs

