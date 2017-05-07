Governor McMaster adopts new bulldog puppy

SC Governor Henry McMaster and his wife introduced the world to their new addition, Mac, on Facebook on Sunday. (Source: Facebook / Henry McMaster)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his wife are welcoming a new addition to their family.

In a video posted on the governor’s Facebook page, McMaster and his wife Peggy introduced the world to their new bulldog puppy named Mac. The puppy is named after Peggy’s dad.

Earlier this year McMaster lost his beloved dog, Boots.

