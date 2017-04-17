Repaving work set to get underway on I-77 in northeast Richland County

If you ride on I-77 north of Columbia each day, you will likely have to deal with some road work this week.

Crews working for the South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin work to pave parts of I-77 southbound between the Blythewood Road exit (exit 27) and the exit for Highway 21 (exit 24).

State officials say the focus on paving those three miles is to improve the surface of the roadway to help with runoff. They say that should do more to prevent water from ponding on the highway during heavy rains.

According to SCDOT crews are likely to begin their work at 6 p.m. each day and work mostly through the overnight hours. One lane of I-77 southbound will be closed while the work is taking place.

