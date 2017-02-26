Firefighters battle house fire in Northeast Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Firefighters battle house fire in Northeast Columbia

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday morning in a neighborhood in Northeast Columbia.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cambridge Oaks Drive. The neighborhood is off of Two Notch Road near the Village at Sandhill. Details about the fire are limited at this time but the fire is under control at this time. There were no injuries. 

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Stay with WIS as we continue to follow this story. We will continue to bring the latest details as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly