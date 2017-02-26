Firefighters battle house fire in Northeast Columbia

Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday morning in a neighborhood in Northeast Columbia.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cambridge Oaks Drive. The neighborhood is off of Two Notch Road near the Village at Sandhill. Details about the fire are limited at this time but the fire is under control at this time. There were no injuries.

8:30am-#TheCFD working house fire 1100blk Cambridge Oaks Dr no injuries reported fire knocked down 4 hoses damaged 2 complete loss #scnews pic.twitter.com/8OEXMrgOva — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 26, 2017

Emergency crews are on the scene.

