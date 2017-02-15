New high school program creates career path to diesel industry

Richland One students are getting a head start in securing a career in the diesel industry.

Students at Heyward Career and Technology Center have the chance at a new partnership that will help put their technical skills to practical use.

Lower Richland Junior Raven Francis is in her element. She is one of about 50 students studying Diesel Technology a few days a week at Heyward Career and Technology Center.

And they are learning real-life skills thanks to the brand-new program with Cummins Incorporated. It's a new apprenticeship program with one of the world's largest diesel companies that focus and an incentive which prepares them to be professionals.

For Lower Richland Senior Brandon Allen, he never thought he'd be studying diesel mechanics, but he is thriving and loving every minute of it and encourages others to do the same.

This year four students have been selected for the Cummins Youth Technician Apprenticeship program. The students will get paid to work a few hours during the school year and then work full time over the summer.

