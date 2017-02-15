NRC: "Weaknesses in critical thinking" led to problems at Westinghouse plant

A new report from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission cites failures in critical thinking skills and decision making as factors contributing to last year's discovery of potentially dangerous conditions inside a Columbia nuclear fuel production plant.



The problem surfaced at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation’s Columbia Fuel Fabrication Facility on Bluff Road.



In late May, inspectors found excessive amounts of uranium had accumulated in an air scrubber system. Westinghouse notified the NRC about the discovery July 14th.



Later testing located more radioactive material in a pipe that was part of that system. The company cut back operations at the plant during an investigation.

Previous Story: Westinghouse voluntarily shuts down nuclear fuel facility in Columbia.



In a report released January 30th, the NRC says the fuel accumulation “represented a criticality safety concern because the areas of accumulation had no physical controls or measures to protect against a criticality beyond the…mass limits that were exceeded.”



The report says Westinghouse “demonstrated weaknesses in critical thinking, including a questioning attitude and conservative decision-making.”



The NRC said last year the uranium buildup did not harm employees and did not pose a threat to the community.



The full report is available here.



