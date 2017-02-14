Smith hired as new Blythewood football coach

Blythewood has named former C.E. Murray head coach Brian Smith as the new head football coach for the Bengals.

The Richland Two School Board approved the hire on Tuesday during their scheduled board meeting.

“I’m very excited about Coach Smith accepting our offer to take over the Bengal football program,” said Blythewood athletic director Barry Mizzell. “We were very impressed with the program that Coach Smith ran at C.E. Murray and look forward to him having the same success at Blythewood. Coach Smith understands that you don’t measure a football program by wins and losses alone. We are anxious to see the impact Coach Smith will have on our players, school and community.”

Smith is a former assistant coach at The Citadel, where he also played college football. Smith went on to coach at Laurence Manning Academy and Manning High.

C.E. Murray captured region championships in each of their last two seasons with Smith leading the way. The program also made its first state championship appearance in 2015.

Last year, the War Eagles went 7-3 under Smith. Their season came to an end with a loss to eventual Class A champion Lake View in the third round.

Smith takes over a Blythewood team that finished the year 8-4. The Bengals’ season ended with a loss to Fort Dorchester in the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs.

Smith succeeds Dan Morgan who coached Blythewood for the last four years.

