Investigation underway after shots fired at house

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a home Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Lincolnshire North Drive at about 10:30 p.m. where they found several shots had been fired at a house. Lincolnshire North Drive is in the area of Crane Church Road.

No injuries were reported.

The gunshots damaged the house.

If you know anything that could help deputies arrest the person responsible, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

