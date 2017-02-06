Deputies investigating after shots fired at house

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for someone who shot at a house early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Gatlin Drive at about 1 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

A woman was home at the time of the incident, but she was not injured.

A vehicle on the property was struck by bullets.

If you have any information that could help investigators find the person responsible, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

