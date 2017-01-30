Proposed bill could bring closure to SC family in overdose death

The fight against drug overdose deaths in South Carolina comes to the State House - and one family is backing a bill they believe would lessen the fatality count and could provide some closure.

The family wants drug dealers who sold lethal doses to pay a price. If this bill is passed, it would allow for them to be prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter and spend up to 15 years in prison.

“This picture’s just a symbol of what drug abuse leaves behind," Kathy Ferrell says.

Ferrell lost her daughter, 25-year-old Santana Berry, to a methamphetamine overdose. She held a photo of her young grandchildren as she spoke of her hopes for one bill in the State House Senate - S.B.83.

“They just know their mommy was sick and had to go to heaven," Ferrell says.

Her grandchildren, ages seven and two, lost their mother. While Ferrell does hold her daughter responsible for her addiction - for paying for it, with her life…she is pursuing charges on the drug dealer.

She says tougher laws are needed. And that’s why she supports the bill that would allow for the drug dealers who sell deadly doses to be prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter and spend up to 15 years in prison.

“That the user does have a responsibility but until we hold those accountable who are making these drugs readily available. We love and miss our daughter so much and at the same time we want to help others not have to walk in the shoes that we’ve walked in for the last 10 months," she says.

Ferrell wants dealers off the streets for longer. She says it’s not just about closure for her family; Ferrell believes it could save the lives of others.

"We care about our community. We care about young people. I just have a deep compassion for people that struggle with addiction," she says.

Meanwhile, South Carolina was gr anted federal dollars for drug programs to equip first-responders with medicine to save people suffering from an overdose.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control received $665,00 in 2016 for programs including this and will be able to get that money each year for up to five years.

"Heroin use is unfortunately becoming more common in the Midlands," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon told WIS via e-mail statement. "That's why we're joining with other law enforcement agencies to determine ways we can be a part of the fight against this serious problem."



"We're also sharing information with EMS agencies, coroners and solicitors to help all of us better understand when and where heroin strikes. It's going to take the whole community coming together to slow this down and be there for those who need help," he said.

