Proposed bill could bring closure to SC family in overdose death

Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will give the commencement speech at South Carolina State University.More >>
Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck.More >>
With South Carolina’s bill for roads funding facing some gridlock in the State House on Wednesday, feelings were varied among drivers as to whether state lawmakers will succeed in passing the legislation.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman following a homicide investigation Tuesday evening, the sheriff confirms.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
