Surveillance footage shows tense moments during armed robbery

Surveillance footage captured several tense moments at an Orangeburg County convenience store during an armed robbery.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, two men wearing hoodies entered the Five Chop Road One Stop business around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The employee, according to the sheriff's office, told one of the gunmen to remove his hood, but he ignored him and walked toward the back of the store.

Deputies say it was at that moment that the second gunman entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and leaped over the counter to corner the employee. The first gunman quickly followed suit, investigators said.

Both gunmen, investigators said, then pressed the employee to open a safe, but the employee explained there was no safe in the business.

Instead, deputies said, the gunmen stole approximately $150 from the register and about $500 worth of Newport cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a white car -- possibly a Saturn Vue.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.