Senator wants license plate to commemorate Clemson football title

Clemson fans will get to celebrate the Tigers' national championship year-round if a bill put forth by an Upstate senator passes.

Sen. Harvey Peeler submitted a bill to commemorate the 2016 College Football Playoff National Champions on a license plate.

If passes, Peeler's bill would press Clemson University to design the plate and submit it to the state Department of Motor Vehicles for final approval.

"I am a Clemson graduate, proud of what Coach Dabo Swinney and his team accomplished this season and want to provide the opportunity for all South Carolinians to show their pride," Peeler said in a statement.

Clemson defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the National Championship game on Jan. 9.

