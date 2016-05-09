Recreation Commission executive director involved in weekend crash

Three state Legislators who represent Richland County want an investigation of the county Recreation Commission.

The Executive Director of the embattled Richland County Recreation Commission was hit by a driver who apparently ran a red light over the weekend.

According to an incident report from Columbia Police, James Brown III of Columbia was driving his Recreation Commission-issued Chevy SUV on Clement Drive, heading towards the three-way intersection of Clement, Sunset, and River Drives in Columbia on Saturday at approximately Noon, when another driver, Rhonda Ezekiel of Columbia, disregarded a red light, striking Brown's vehicle.

Brown had a green light, and was heading south on Clement Drive when the driver of the other vehicle involved, a 2004 GMC SUV, passed through a red light, striking Brown's SUV.

Two passengers were in the GMC along with Ezekiel, and responding EMS crews transported both the drivers and passengers to an area hospital for treatment of any possible injuries.

Ezekiel was issued a summons by Columbia PD, and the report indicates she was driving without insurance. We've reached out to CPD for information on any other charges the driver may be facing.

