RCSD deputy arrested for domestic violence

Rodney Davis (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Richland County deputy has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Sheriff Leon Lott stated, 42-year-old Rodney Davis was arrested at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Davis' home on Thornhill Road in Lexington. Sheriff Lott said Lexington County deputies were called to the home for a domestic dispute between Davis and his wife.

There were no injures reported but Davis has been charged with third degree domestic violence.

Davis has been a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department for approximately eight years, according to Sheriff Lott. 

Davis has been suspended without pay during this investigation.

