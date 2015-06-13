RCSD deputy arrested for domestic violence

A Richland County deputy has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Sheriff Leon Lott stated, 42-year-old Rodney Davis was arrested at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Davis' home on Thornhill Road in Lexington. Sheriff Lott said Lexington County deputies were called to the home for a domestic dispute between Davis and his wife.

There were no injures reported but Davis has been charged with third degree domestic violence.

Davis has been a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department for approximately eight years, according to Sheriff Lott.

Davis has been suspended without pay during this investigation.

