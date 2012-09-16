Victim's family offers $5,000 reward in hit-and-run on hospital campus

The family of a nurse who was injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who took off.

The family of 24-year-old Lindsay Bires announced the $5,000 reward at a news conference Friday.



Police continue to look for the driver who hit Bires early Sunday morning.

Lindsay Bires was standing on the sidewalk on Medical Park Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The car took off toward Sunset Dr. after striking her.

Bires works at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital as a nurse.



Before hitting Bires, police say the vehicle had reportedly driven off the roadway twice.

Bires was taken to the hospital where police report she is in critical condition. Family members say she has brain trauma.

The victim's boyfriend says the two of them recently moved to the Columbia area from Massachusetts so she could take a job at the hospital.



The vehicle that hit Bires is described as a small, white compact car.

If you know anything about this crash that can help investigators, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.