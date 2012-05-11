Republican activist appealing Haley case to House

MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Republican activist has asked the full House to reconsider ethics charges against South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

In a complaint filed with the GOP-controlled House on Friday, John Rainey called for a more in-depth probe into whether Haley violated ethics rules while representing Lexington County in the House before being elected governor in 2010.

Last week, the House Ethics Committee voted 5-1 to dismiss all charges against the Republican governor. Members voted that there was good reason to look further into the charges, then quickly voted to dismiss them anyway.

Under state law, the House Ethics Committee handles ethics complaints of current and former House members. The case marked its first ever review of a governor.

A Haley spokesman did not immediately comment on the complaint.

