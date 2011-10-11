Spurrier publicly excludes critical columnist from press brief - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

  • Was Spurrier right to exclude Ron Morris from the press conference?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes. It's his press conference, so he can decide who attends.
    76%
    3246 votes
    No. Spurrier is overreacting, and only made the team look bad.
    24%
    1047 votes

Spurrier publicly excludes critical columnist from press conference

Spurrier explains his decision before walking out Spurrier explains his decision before walking out

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier publicly refused to do his weekly press conference on Tuesday if sports columnist Ron Morris remained in the room, citing "untrue" reports that Spurrier said damage the football program.

Pacing back and forth while he told reporters of his decision, Spurrier said Morris stepped over the line when he wrote a "completely fabricated" story during the spring which suggested Spurrier "poached" Bruce Ellington from the basketball team.

Morris, who analyzes USC football for The State newspaper, is often critical of the Gamecocks and Spurrier. Recently Morris blamed USC's loss to Auburn on Spurrier's coaching, calling the Gamecocks' offense "just plain bad."

But the head ball coach is no stranger to criticism, and said Morris is only the second sports reporter he's had to disassociate himself from in 26 years of coaching. "The criticism he shows me is fine, I don't mind that," said Spurrier. "I'm just not okay with stories that aren't true."

After outlining his grievances against Morris, Spurrier proceeded to give one-on-one interviews with television reporters outside the media room. When he returned to brief print reporters and saw Morris had not left, Spurrier turned around and left the media room for good.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:22:38 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly