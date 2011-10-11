Spurrier publicly excludes critical columnist from press conference

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier publicly refused to do his weekly press conference on Tuesday if sports columnist Ron Morris remained in the room, citing "untrue" reports that Spurrier said damage the football program.





Pacing back and forth while he told reporters of his decision, Spurrier said Morris stepped over the line when he wrote a "completely fabricated" story during the spring which suggested Spurrier "poached" Bruce Ellington from the basketball team.





Morris, who analyzes USC football for The State newspaper, is often critical of the Gamecocks and Spurrier. Recently Morris blamed USC's loss to Auburn on Spurrier's coaching, calling the Gamecocks' offense "just plain bad."





But the head ball coach is no stranger to criticism, and said Morris is only the second sports reporter he's had to disassociate himself from in 26 years of coaching. "The criticism he shows me is fine, I don't mind that," said Spurrier. "I'm just not okay with stories that aren't true."



