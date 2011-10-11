Spurrier publicly excludes critical columnist from press conference

The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.More >>
Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.More >>
The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.More >>
The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.More >>
The Washington Capitals have defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the franchise's first ever Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the franchise's first ever Stanley Cup.More >>