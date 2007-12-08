Irmo officers make traffic stop, find cocaine

December 6, 2007 at 1:18 AM EST - Updated July 7 at 11:53 AM
Kurt Thomas Odom
Kurt Thomas Odom
Jermaine L. Washington
Jermaine L. Washington

IRMO, SC (WIS) - A traffic stop turned into a drug bust Wednesday in Irmo.

Irmo police officers stopped the vehicle because of a cracked windshield. During the stop, officers say they found cocaine in a backpack along with scales, bags and cash. They seized 14 ounces of cocaine and $1,300 in cash.

Those arrested and their charges are as follows:

  • Kurt Thomas Odom, 27, of Columbia - trafficking cocaine, second offense; possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Stefann Cana Teke Bromwell, 19, of Columbia faced several charges but those were later expunged from her record.
  • Jermaine L. Washington, 30, of Gaston - trafficking cocaine, third offense; possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia

Posted by Chantelle Janelle