Irmo officers make traffic stop, find cocaine

IRMO, SC (WIS) - A traffic stop turned into a drug bust Wednesday in Irmo.
Irmo police officers stopped the vehicle because of a cracked windshield. During the stop, officers say they found cocaine in a backpack along with scales, bags and cash. They seized 14 ounces of cocaine and $1,300 in cash.
Those arrested and their charges are as follows:
- Kurt Thomas Odom, 27, of Columbia - trafficking cocaine, second offense; possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia
- Stefann Cana Teke Bromwell, 19, of Columbia faced several charges but those were later expunged from her record.
- Jermaine L. Washington, 30, of Gaston - trafficking cocaine, third offense; possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia
Posted by Chantelle Janelle