Midlands teacher charged with domestic violence pleads ‘no contest’ to breach of peace

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An Airport High School teacher has been accused of physically assaulting his wife following an argument earlier this year.
According to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Andrew Londergan was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child stemming from a domestic incident. Londergan has since bonded out of jail.
The report says the incident happened on Feb. 24, 2018 at their home but was not reported until March 14. Photos provided by the victim show “severe bruising on her arm, leg, breast, and eyes.”
The incident allegedly happened in front of their children, when Londergan had been drinking all day, the report said.
As of February 2019, the case was resolved when Londergan pleaded no contest to a charge of breach of peace. He was sentenced to time served.
Londergan was still employed with the school district as a social studies teacher at the time, according to the Lexington School District 2 spokesperson.
As of October 2019, he is no longer listed in the staff directory on the school’s website.
