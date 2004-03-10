SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Grocery store investigation uncovers food stamp fraud, 87 indicted

An investigation into the Boundry Street Grocery Store has led to dozens of arrests for food...
An investigation into the Boundry Street Grocery Store has led to dozens of arrests for food stamp fraud.(WPTA)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2004 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 14, 2004 at 12:28 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Newberry) March 10, 2004 - An investigation into the Boundry Street Grocery Store has led to dozens of arrests for food stamp fraud.

Eighty-seven people are accused of using their electronic benefit transfer or EBT cards to get cash. The cards are only supposed to be used to buy food items.

The store's owner, Lonzo Stephen is under indictment, accused of giving cash and charging a fee for the transaction. Stephen was reimbursed the entire amount of the transaction in federal funds.

There were 73 people indicted from Newberry; four from Prosperity; two from Saluda; and one each from Chapin, Pomaria, Chester, Little Mountain, Greenville, Sumter, Silverstreet, and Whitmire.

Officials say the maximum penalty each defendant could receive is a fine of $250,000.00 and, or five years prison time.

Posted 11:40am by Eva Pilgrim

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.
Detectives investigating after body found at Lexington Walmart
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division urges convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in
Crews responded to grocery store fire caused by freezer.
Freezer fire causes significant damage to a Columbia grocery store
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79