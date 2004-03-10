Grocery store investigation uncovers food stamp fraud, 87 indicted

(Newberry) March 10, 2004 - An investigation into the Boundry Street Grocery Store has led to dozens of arrests for food stamp fraud.

Eighty-seven people are accused of using their electronic benefit transfer or EBT cards to get cash. The cards are only supposed to be used to buy food items.

The store's owner, Lonzo Stephen is under indictment, accused of giving cash and charging a fee for the transaction. Stephen was reimbursed the entire amount of the transaction in federal funds.

There were 73 people indicted from Newberry; four from Prosperity; two from Saluda; and one each from Chapin, Pomaria, Chester, Little Mountain, Greenville, Sumter, Silverstreet, and Whitmire.

Officials say the maximum penalty each defendant could receive is a fine of $250,000.00 and, or five years prison time.

Posted 11:40am by Eva Pilgrim