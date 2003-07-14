Prostitution sting leads to chase and shooting by Richland Deputy

(Columbia) July 2, 2003 - Josh Cutro is in jail on numerous charges after Richland County Deputies say he led them on a chase that started at a motel.
Investigators were conducting a prostitution sting at the Western Inn on Bush River Road.
They say Cutro was talking to two undercover officers posing as prostitutes.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Joseph Pellicci says he told them he’d be back later, “As he left, the undercover officers relayed he had narcotics in the car. We tried to get the car stopped.”
Investigators chased the burgandy car down Broad River Road toward Irmo, but it didn’t stop.
One Deputy’s Camaro collided with a white car near the Farrington Apartments during the pursuit. Then, when the burgandy car approached Kennerly Road, it crashed into a ditch and stopped.
Pellicci says at one point Cutro tried to ram a squad car and run over an officer until he crashed, "He came out with what we believe was a knife and that's when the officer shot him in the arm." Investigators say Cutro had a gunshot wound to the arm, was treated at the hospital and then taken into custody.
Cutro is the husband of former daycare operator Gail Cutro. She was found guilty in 2000 of killing two four-month-old infants, Parker Colson and Ashlan Daniel, left in her care. She was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths. Cutro continued to defend his wife even after her conviction, "If ever a jury was pressured, it was this jury. In essence, they were held hostage."
Investigators say the two people involved in the crash at the Farrington Apartments were not significantly injured.
The investigators will also look at the tape with the undercover officers to see if Cutro was, definitely, soliciting prostitution.
Cutro faces charges including vehicular assault, assault and battery with intent to kill and drug charges.
Lexington County Deputies tell WIS News 10 that Cutro was arrested there in March on a number of drug charges, including having the drug ecstasy. He was released on $70,000 bond March 21st.
