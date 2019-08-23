Football Friday Plays of the Week

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Every Friday on Jim Hudson’s Football Friday show, Rick Henry will pick the finalists for the Jim Hudson Football Friday Play of the Week contest and you’ll have the chance to choose the winner!
Visit this page each week to vote for your favorite play of the week.
After the games on Friday, click the video player to the right to see this week’s finalists and vote below.
PLAY 1:
PLAY 2:
PLAY 3:
2019 Winners
Week 0:
Week 1:
Week 2:
Week 3:
Week 4:
Week 5:
Week 6:
Week 7:
Week 8:
Week 9:
Week 10:
Week 11:
Week 12:
Week 13:
Week 14:
Rick Henry will announce the winner every Friday on the News at 7!
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.