The Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) meet a fellow SoCon opponent, the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Kobe Langley: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 5.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank
88th 78.6 Points Scored 80.6 54th
146th 69.9 Points Allowed 76.6 302nd
103rd 38.3 Rebounds 40.3 46th
195th 9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 138th
15th 10 3pt Made 9.6 29th
107th 14.9 Assists 16.1 52nd
29th 9.6 Turnovers 11.4 143rd

