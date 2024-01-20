The Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) meet a fellow SoCon opponent, the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

Corey Tripp: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyler Filewich: 10.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Dillon Bailey: 13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Jackson Sivills: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Kobe Langley: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 5.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 88th 78.6 Points Scored 80.6 54th 146th 69.9 Points Allowed 76.6 302nd 103rd 38.3 Rebounds 40.3 46th 195th 9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 138th 15th 10 3pt Made 9.6 29th 107th 14.9 Assists 16.1 52nd 29th 9.6 Turnovers 11.4 143rd

