South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) against the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Davion Everett: 10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitchel Taylor: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb McCarty: 5.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Wilson Dubinsky: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Fred Cleveland Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Darius Harris: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Emmanuel Izunabor: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State Rank
|South Carolina State AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|272nd
|71.0
|Points Scored
|77.6
|119th
|353rd
|82.9
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|109th
|72nd
|39.2
|Rebounds
|35.1
|240th
|6th
|13.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|160th
|348th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|7.0
|235th
|145th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.4
|191st
|350th
|14.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|136th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.