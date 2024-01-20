Saturday's Big South slate includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-7) playing the Longwood Lancers (3-11) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. Longwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Bryanna Brady: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mara Neira: 12.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christina Kline: 5.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nuria Cunill: 3.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood Players to Watch

  • Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adriana Shipp: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malea Brown: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Janay Turner: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kiki McIntyre: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.