The Wofford Terriers (8-6) meet the Furman Paladins (9-6) in a clash of SoCon squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Furman vs. Wofford Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

Jada Session: 13.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kate Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Sydney Ryan: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tate Walters: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Niveya Henley: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wofford Players to Watch

Rachael Rose: 20 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddie Heiss: 14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Evangelia Paulk: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Annabelle Schultz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Indiya Clarke: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

